DPSS Announces Early Issuance of February CalFresh Benefits

LOS ANGELES — In an effort to ensure that the Country of Los Angeles’ most vulnerable residents receive their critical monthly CalFresh benefits without interruption, the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has been authorized to issue February CalFresh benefit distribution to eligible households on January 16, 2019.

The early distribution of funds is not additional benefits, but an early issuance of the February CalFresh benefits. Households are urged to budget their benefits accordingly to ensure that they have funds available to purchase food in the month of February.

CalFresh customers may contact the DPSS Customer Service Center at (866) 613-3777 for assistance and additional information.