New Years Eve Events

Sixth Annual Grand Park + The Music Center’s NYELA to Celebrate the Future of Los Angeles with LA Dreams

More than 50,000 people are expected growing a Los Angeles grand-scale, highly popular, free event that put Downtown Los Angeles on the map as home to the West Coast’s flagship New Year’s Eve celebration. The alcohol-free, family-friendly event will cover 90 acres, from Grand Avenue to City Hall (Spring Street) and from Temple Street to 2nd Street.

West Coast’s Flagship New Year’s Eve Event Features One-of-Kind Countdown to Midnight

Inspired by the Imagination of L.A.’s Children

Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter to Headline the “Countdown Stage;” an All-Female DJ Lineup

to Perform on the “Get Down Stage”

The sixth annual Grand Park + The Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A., is expected to draw more than 50,000 people to the grand-scale, highly popular, free event that put Downtown Los Angeles on the map as home to the West Coast’s flagship New Year’s Eve celebration. The alcohol-free, family-friendly event will cover 90 acres, from Grand Avenue to City Hall (Spring Street) and from Temple Street to 2nd Street.

The New Year’s Eve event will feature the theme LA DREAMS, a celebration that imagines the future of Los Angeles County through the collective thoughtfulness and creativity of its children. Attendees will enjoy the work of Los Angeles County 5th graders, whose dreams inspired the event’s signature 3-D animated countdown to midnight filled with colorful artwork and inspirational language. The evening’s entertainment includes a wide variety of musical performances on two stages including Aloe Blacc, Maya Jupiter and an all-female lineup of DJs featuring Spiñorita, Ericalandia and Kronika.

Countdown Stage (Grand Park’s Event Lawn in front of City Hall):

Host: Mario Hernandez

Schedule:

8 to 9 p.m. – DJ Day

9 to 9:30 p.m. – Georgia Anne Muldrow

9:30 to 10 p.m. – DJ Day

10 to 10:30 p.m. – IRKA Mateo Band

10:30 to 10:45 p.m. – DJ Day

10:45 to 11:15 p.m. – Maya Jupiter

11:05 to 11:55 p.m. – Aloe Blacc with Stevie Melody

11:55 to 12 a.m. – All eyes on City Hall for Countdown to 2019

12 to 1 a.m. – Aloe Blacc, Maya Jupiter and guests

Get Down Stage (Grand Park’s Performance Lawn between Grand Avenue and Hill Street): Host: Valiyah

Schedule:

8:00 PM – 8:20 p.m. The County of Los Angeles Public Library’s Turns the Tables Youth DJ “E.L.”

8:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Kronika

9:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Ericalandia

10:30 to 11:30 p.m. – Spiñorita

11:30 to 11:55 p.m. – Kronika

11:55 p.m. to 12:02 a.m. – All eyes on City Hall for Countdown to 2019

12:02 to 12:30 a.m. – Ericalandia

12:30 to 1:00 a.m. – Spiñorita

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: grandparkla.org/nyela or musiccenter.org/nyela

Location: Throughout all of Grand Park plus adjacent streets, with a footprint from Grand Avenue to Spring Street and from Temple Street to Second Street.

RockStallion ROCKS New Year’s Eve at Shenanigans Long Beach

Celebrate with RockStallion as it Rocks Shenanigans on New Years Eve

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 437-3734

Venue: Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille, 423 Shoreline Village Dr. Long Beach

New Years Eve Open Mic Party

Join a New Year’s Eve Open Night Mic Party. Celebrate with us and hear some great live music on New Years Eve! Includes party favors and champagne toast.

Open mic performer Liam Wall Music will perform to ring in the new year. Reservations are required due to limited seating availability.

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 810-5452; www.fivewinebar.com

Venue: Five O’Clock Wine Bar 194 N. Marina Dr., suite 10, Long Beach

New Year’s Eve 2019 “Vegas in Long Beach” Spectacular

Join in celebrating the amazing city that is Las Vegas right here in Long Beach.

There will be full casino gaming tables, dancing all night, showgirls, gourmet dinner packages, bottle service packages, live band and DJ -champagne and party favors on arrival.

The Reel Band will be playing dance music, pop, R&B. Plus: DJ Jonney Miles spinning a variety of dance music all night.

Time: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $35 and up

Details: (562)596-4718; GaslampTix.com

Venue: Gaslamp Long Beach, 6251 Pacific Coast Highway, long Beach

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Spain

Join Sevilla on New Year’s Eve for a special four course Prix Fixe NYE Menu. The dinner menu is also available with a $40 minimum. You can also enjoy a dazzling flamenco dinner show experience.

Time: 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: $69.50 to $79

Details: (562) 495-1111

Venue: Cafe Sevilla, 140 Pine Ave. Long Beach

2019 NYE Masquerade Party

Join Sevilla to welcome 2019 the right way with hundreds of beautiful ladies and gentlemen, hosting the biggest new year celebration. buy your tickets or reserve for bottle service now and assure entry.

Time: 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $20 to $30

Details: (858) 900-6377

Venue: Sevilla Nightclub of Long Beach, 140 Pine Ave Long Beach

Salsa and Bachata Mondays

Salsa Bachata classes and dancing with an all star cast of teachers and djs.

Schedule:

8 p.m. Bachata open level with DjVince Torres & Sabrina Siya Fest

9 p.m. Salsa beg. Dj Vince Torres, adv William Henry Carpenter and Eden Hayes Fleming

10 p.m. music and dancing. Still free cover before 10 pm if not taking classes

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $5 to $10

Details: (562) 596-1631; www.goldensailshotel.com/pchclub

Venue: PCH Club, 6285 Pacific Coast highway, Long Beach

NYE DTLB Waterfront Amphitheater/Cami & Long Beach Unplugged

This free family-friendly celebration at Rainbow Harbor. Then at 9 p.m., the sky will light up for an East Coast countdown with a fireworks spectacular from Rainbow Harbor lighthouse peninsula.

Time: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: downtownlongbeach.org/event/new-years-eve-at-the-waterfront

Venue: Outdoor Waterfront Amphitheater Downtown Long Beach, (between Gladstone’s & PF Chang’s), 330 S Pine Ave, Long Beach

Spend New Year’s Eve w/ Jupiter 2.0 at Shoreline Village

Ring in the New Year at Shoreline Village. There will be live music this New Year’s Eve and front-row viewing to two fireworks shows – one at 9pm (at the nautilus shell) and another at midnight (from the Queen Mary)

Time: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 435-2668

Venue: Shoreline Village, Shoreline Drive, Long Beach

21 + New Years Party, Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Cruise through the beautiful Long Beach Harbor, enjoy an open bar, appetizers, DJ, and dancing and a fireworks show on our new exclusive VIP yacht, La Espada!

This event is for ages 21 and over. Boarding at 9:00, Departing at 9:30 am

Time: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cost: $150 to $250

Details: (562) 432-4900; Tickets by Eventbrite

Venue: Harbor Breeze Cruises, 100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2, Long Beach

Silent Party NYE “Masquerade”

It’s your typical party…with no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, then boogie amidst other revelers dancing to whatever’s in their headphones. Three DJs are competing for your attention spinning the Dopest 90s hits to today’s RNB/Hip Hop. Party-goers can turn down the volume of their headphones or take them off whenever they want to chat with others. It’s way easier to have conversations and meet new people.

Time: 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $55.80

Details: silentpartylongBeachNYE.eventbrite.com

Venue: La Traviata, 301 N. Cedar Ave., Long Beach

New Year’s Eve – The Parlour

NYE Premium Open Bar in the Parlour. The event includes live music, 21+ with valid ID, open bar with premium liquor, specialty punch bar and access to the nightclub in the Federal Underground

Time: 9 p.m.

Cost: $100.00 – $120.00

Details: tinyurl.com/tweb-com-event-new-years-eve

Venue: The Federal Underground, 102 Pine Ave. Long Beach

New Year’s Eve 2019 in The Exhibition Room

Ring in 2019 at the world famous Exhibition Room. This exclusive New Year’s Eve party will include live music, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. The guest list is limited, so don’t hesitate to get your tickets now. Upscale attire required. This event is 21+.

Time: 9 p.m.

Cost: $40

Details: Text 562-826-2940

Venue: The Exhibition Room Long Beach Craft Cocktails, 1117 E. Wardlow Rd., Long Beach

New Year’s Eve Presented by Night Dive

Ring in 2019 at the Aquarium of the Pacific. It will be a night to remember with live bands playing in the Great Hall and DJs spinning in the galleries—all curated by the team that brings you Night Dive.

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $34.95

Details: aquariumofpacific.org

Venue: The Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach