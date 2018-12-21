LA County Supervisor Honors RLn’s 40th Anniversary

On Dec. 11, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors recognized Random Lengths News for its 40 years of service to the Los Angeles Harbor Area and free speech. Publisher James Preston Allen, Managing Editor Terelle Jerricks and the publisher’s brother, Fred Allen were in attendance. Supervisor Janice Hahn, who has been supported by the paper through her runs for city council, congress and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took time to speak on the news papers longevity:

“[Random Lengths is] committed to promoting an open dialogue on important issues and questions concerning the community. They publish every other Thursday and reach 63,000 readers in seven cities.

“Random Lengths News encourages direct community action and urges its readers to discover their own political power by making changes in their own neighborhoods.

“In the worst of times a vigilant press is essential to the freedom of thought and expression in a free society. In the best of times, it is informative, entertaining and thought provoking. Random Lengths provides news for all times.

“Thank you to the men and women of Random Lengths News for your 40 years of dedicated service and commitment to readers throughout Los Angeles County.”

Link to video of meeting: http://lacounty.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=1&clip_id=5852