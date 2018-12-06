Hahn Becomes Chair of the County Board of Supervisors

LOS ANGELES — On Dec. 4, Supervisor Janice Hahn assumed the role of chairwoman for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. This rotating role will allow the Supervisor to set the agenda for 2019.

Supervisor Hahn takes over the role previously held by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. During the board meeting the supervisors recognized Kuehl’s leadership over the past year and played a video recounting many of her accomplishments. Supervisor Hahn then delivered a speech on her chairship and nominated Supervisor Kathryn Barger to be Chair Pro-Tem.

In her remarks following the swearing-in ceremony, Hahn invoked the memory of growing up in a political dynasty that included her father and uncle, both of whom served on the Los Angeles City Council in the 1950s and ‘60s and her father as a county supervisor through the 1970s and ‘80s.

“When I was born in 1952, my dad was already planning his run for the Board of Supervisors,” Hahn said. “My mom said when she brought me home from the hospital, the living room was essentially a campaign headquarters. I basically grew up in this county family. So, today becoming the chair and the face of this county is a poignant moment for me.”