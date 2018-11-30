38th Annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade
- 11/30/2018
With an annual event like the Holiday Spirit Parade that’s been around for more than three decades, it’s pretty easy to get complacent about it. Fortunately, the San Pedro’ Chamber of Commerce has continued to find ways to draw more people to this annual holiday event. This year, more than 9,000 people are expected to line the streets to view this parade of holiday floats, equestrian units, and volunteers through downtown San Pedro to celebrate the holiday season.
This year, Timmy, the beloved Rubber Ducky who first made an appearance at the Tall Ships Festival in 2014, will make his Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade debut. Lacking water to float through, he will ride through the parade on a float for all to see, so make sure you get there early for prime selfie-taking seating at this year’s parade. The parade will carry this inflated creature of cuteness through the streets of San Pedro, starting at 13th and Pacific and ending at 6th and Palos Verdes. Fans can take pictures with Timmy the Rubber Duck in front of Crowne Plaza Hotel immediately after the parade.
Parade-goers will also be treated to a battle of the bands featuring local youth rock bands. The latest winners of the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair Battle of the Bands, XYZPDQ will be performing on the 11th Street Stage to kick off the 38th Annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade on Sunday, Dec. 2
XYZPDQ is made up of talented teenagers from the South Bay, Nicolette Obuljen, 13, Salem Meade, 12, Dax Corcoran, 14, and Julian Bailey, 14. They have been performing at live venues like Brouwerij West and other local events for over a year now.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 2
Cost: Free
Details: www.spholidayparade.com
Venue: 13th St. and Pacific Ave. to downtown San Pedro
Spirit of San Pedro 2018 Parade Line Up
San Pedro High School Golden Pirate Regiment
San Pedro High School Drill, Flags and Cheer
San Pedro High School Varsity Football Team
GRAND MARSHAL Mark Wallengren – KOST 103.5 FM On-Air Host
Los Angeles Port Police – Interceptor
Los Angeles Port Police
Port of Los Angeles – Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi
Port of Los Angeles’ “Timmy the Duck”
Los Angeles Police Department –
Captain McManus
Los Angeles Police Department – Harbor Cadets
Harbor L.I.T.E.S
COMMUNITY GRAND MARSHAL Honorary Mayor Domenic Costa
SP High School Lady Boosters, baseball and volleyball team, and Science Marine Magnet
Congresswoman Nanette Barragan
International Children’s Peace Choir
CA Highway Patrol South Los Angeles Area
LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino
Pedro Pet Pals
MOMs Club of San Pedro
San Pedro Co-Op Nursery School
Encore Theater Group – Peter Pan
LA Air Force Base Honor Guard
LA Air Force Base Commander Colonel Igl
Boys and Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles Maritime Institute
San Pedro Bay Historical Society
LAFD Historic Bandwagon with Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas
LAFD – Fire Truck Station 48
LAFD Historical Society Hummer
LA Harbor College
Harry Bridges Span School Band, Drill Team and Cheer and Pep
Beach Cities Shrine Club with WWII lifeboat and Motorized Camels
Crowne Plaza LA Harbor Hotel
Christians 4 Salvation
Providence Aztec Dancers
Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church – 2018 Parish Fiesta Queens
Mary Star of the Sea High School Pep Band
Mary Star of the Sea Pre-school, Elementary School and Jr. High School
Knights of Columbus Angels Gate Council
Improved Order of Redman
Wilmington Middle School – Wilmington Marching Jaguars
Northwest San Pedro Neighborhood Council
San Pedro Girl Scouts
Dodson Drama Boosters – Newsies
Feed & Be Fed Garden Church
Harbor Occupational Center
San Pedro Neighbors for Peace & Justice
Toberman Neighborhood Center
Dance Tech
Pt. Fermin Elementary
West Coast Reign All Star Cheer
Cub Scouts of America Pack 234, 500, and 1203
Keller Williams
South Bay Divas
Cabrillo Beach Contingent
POLA High School
Charros de Jerez Zacatecas
Pacific Battleship – USS Iowa Hummer
POLAHS JROTC
United States Sea Cadets
San Pedro Packages for Patriots
The Hitchens Team
Journeys Martial Arts
DJ Midnight Magic
Fantasy Spa and Mobile Pet Grooming
Haley Clark Dance Company
Palos Verdes Junior Drill Team – Horses
Ballet Folklorico Alma de Oro
Alliance Alice M Baxter College Ready High School
San Pedro CPR Clean Up Crew
Carson High School Marching Band
Chase Bank
Christ Lutheran School
The Palace Banquet Hall by KIS Events
Beach Cities Roller Derby
Lions Club of San Pedro
New Harvest Christian Fellowship
Harbor Youth Soccer League
Salvation Army San Pedro Corp
DoubleTree by Hilton San Pedro
San Pedro PBID Trolley
San Pedro FC
San Pedro City Ballet Nutcracker
Dana Middle School Marching Band
San Pedro Rotary Club
HERE COMES SANTA! Santa and Mrs. Claus
Banner Carriers from San Pedro HS Police Magnet