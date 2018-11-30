With an annual event like the Holiday Spirit Parade that’s been around for more than three decades, it’s pretty easy to get complacent about it. Fortunately, the San Pedro’ Chamber of Commerce has continued to find ways to draw more people to this annual holiday event. This year, more than 9,000 people are expected to line the streets to view this parade of holiday floats, equestrian units, and volunteers through downtown San Pedro to celebrate the holiday season.

This year, Timmy, the beloved Rubber Ducky who first made an appearance at the Tall Ships Festival in 2014, will make his Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade debut. Lacking water to float through, he will ride through the parade on a float for all to see, so make sure you get there early for prime selfie-taking seating at this year’s parade. The parade will carry this inflated creature of cuteness through the streets of San Pedro, starting at 13th and Pacific and ending at 6th and Palos Verdes. Fans can take pictures with Timmy the Rubber Duck in front of Crowne Plaza Hotel immediately after the parade.

Parade-goers will also be treated to a battle of the bands featuring local youth rock bands. The latest winners of the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair Battle of the Bands, XYZPDQ will be performing on the 11th Street Stage to kick off the 38th Annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade on Sunday, Dec. 2

XYZPDQ is made up of talented teenagers from the South Bay, Nicolette Obuljen, 13, Salem Meade, 12, Dax Corcoran, 14, and Julian Bailey, 14. They have been performing at live venues like Brouwerij West and other local events for over a year now.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.spholidayparade.com

Venue: 13th St. and Pacific Ave. to downtown San Pedro

Spirit of San Pedro 2018 Parade Line Up

San Pedro High School Golden Pirate Regiment

San Pedro High School Drill, Flags and Cheer

San Pedro High School Varsity Football Team

GRAND MARSHAL Mark Wallengren – KOST 103.5 FM On-Air Host

Los Angeles Port Police – Interceptor

Los Angeles Port Police

Port of Los Angeles – Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi

Port of Los Angeles’ “Timmy the Duck”

Los Angeles Police Department –

Captain McManus

Los Angeles Police Department – Harbor Cadets

Harbor L.I.T.E.S

COMMUNITY GRAND MARSHAL Honorary Mayor Domenic Costa

SP High School Lady Boosters, baseball and volleyball team, and Science Marine Magnet

Congresswoman Nanette Barragan

International Children’s Peace Choir

CA Highway Patrol South Los Angeles Area

LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino

Pedro Pet Pals

MOMs Club of San Pedro

San Pedro Co-Op Nursery School

Encore Theater Group – Peter Pan

LA Air Force Base Honor Guard

LA Air Force Base Commander Colonel Igl

Boys and Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Maritime Institute

San Pedro Bay Historical Society

LAFD Historic Bandwagon with Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas

LAFD – Fire Truck Station 48

LAFD Historical Society Hummer

LA Harbor College

Harry Bridges Span School Band, Drill Team and Cheer and Pep

Beach Cities Shrine Club with WWII lifeboat and Motorized Camels

Crowne Plaza LA Harbor Hotel

Christians 4 Salvation

Providence Aztec Dancers

Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church – 2018 Parish Fiesta Queens

Mary Star of the Sea High School Pep Band

Mary Star of the Sea Pre-school, Elementary School and Jr. High School

Knights of Columbus Angels Gate Council

Improved Order of Redman

Wilmington Middle School – Wilmington Marching Jaguars

Northwest San Pedro Neighborhood Council

San Pedro Girl Scouts

Dodson Drama Boosters – Newsies

Feed & Be Fed Garden Church

Harbor Occupational Center

San Pedro Neighbors for Peace & Justice

Toberman Neighborhood Center

Dance Tech

Pt. Fermin Elementary

West Coast Reign All Star Cheer

Cub Scouts of America Pack 234, 500, and 1203

Keller Williams

South Bay Divas

Cabrillo Beach Contingent

POLA High School

Charros de Jerez Zacatecas

Pacific Battleship – USS Iowa Hummer

POLAHS JROTC

United States Sea Cadets

San Pedro Packages for Patriots

The Hitchens Team

Journeys Martial Arts

DJ Midnight Magic

Fantasy Spa and Mobile Pet Grooming

Haley Clark Dance Company

Palos Verdes Junior Drill Team – Horses

Ballet Folklorico Alma de Oro

Alliance Alice M Baxter College Ready High School

San Pedro CPR Clean Up Crew

Carson High School Marching Band

Chase Bank

Christ Lutheran School

The Palace Banquet Hall by KIS Events

Beach Cities Roller Derby

Lions Club of San Pedro

New Harvest Christian Fellowship

Harbor Youth Soccer League

Salvation Army San Pedro Corp

DoubleTree by Hilton San Pedro

San Pedro PBID Trolley

San Pedro FC

San Pedro City Ballet Nutcracker

Dana Middle School Marching Band

San Pedro Rotary Club

HERE COMES SANTA! Santa and Mrs. Claus

Banner Carriers from San Pedro HS Police Magnet