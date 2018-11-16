Harbor Area Restaurants Give a Cooking Hand

By Terelle Jerricks, Managing Editor

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the whole family year after year can be a real chore. Not to mention, irritating when distant relatives you never see show up on your doorstep with take-home containers.

Here are a few Harbor Area restaurants Random Lengths News recommends for those who want to shirk this traditional workload.

Queen Mary

Enjoy first-class dining aboard the world-famous Queen Mary and celebrate Thanksgiving in style by reserving a table at Sir Winston’s or Chelsea Chowder House. Otherwise, walk-ins are welcome at the Promenade Cafe’s award-winning brunch until all tables are full.

The award-winning cuisine at Sir Winston’s Restaurant & Lounge features a diverse menu of traditional favorites served while pianist Scott MacDonald tickles standard tunes from the ivories. Hours of operations are from 12 to 7 p.m. Prices are $74. For reservations call (562) 499-1657. Parking is $8 with restaurant validation.

People whose Thanksgiving tradition includes NFL football can catch the televised games with roast turkey and other delicious favorites at the Observation Bar and Chelsea Chowder House.

No trip to Chelsea’s would be complete without trying one of their signature chowders. Hours of operation are from 5 to 10 p.m. Costs are $49 and $19.95 for children 4-11. For details call (562) 499-1685.

The Promenade Cafe’s atmosphere of casual and friendly fun does not preclude a classic family Thanksgiving Day dinner overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Hours of operations are from 6:30 to 10p.m. Costs are $49 and $19.95 for children 4-11.

Details: www.queenmary.com

Venue: 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

The Whale & Ale

San Pedro’s standard bearer will be open and serving the Thanksgiving essentials: freshly carved roast turkey with veggies, mashed potatoes, house stuffing, country gravy and cranberry sauce. But there’s also plenty to choose from for anyone who prefers a less-traditional dinner. Expect to see beef Wellington, the Whale & Ale roast prime rib au jus, an 8-ounce choice filet mignon, roast rack of New Zealand lamb, shepherd’s pie, curry, glazed twice-roasted quarter duckling in Cumberland sauce, baked Scottish salmon, and Chilean sea bass. There will be vegetarian options, too. Featured on Thanksgiving evening is a very special wine: Beaujolais Nouveau, which is annually shipped from France on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Whale & Ale tends to get busy so it’s wise to make a reservation.

Time: 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22

Details: (310) 832-0363

Venue: 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

555 Restaurant

A Long Beach staple, 555 East is offering a prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 8 p.m. Menu highlights include roasted butternut squash soup with crème fraîche, roasted turkey from the Diestel Family Ranch, cornbread stuffing with Andouille sausage, and bourbon pecan pie.

Time: 12 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22

Cost: $19 to $47

Details: 555east.com

Venue: 555 Restaurant, 555 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Alpine Restaurant

Bring the entire family to Alpine Village for a traditional American Thanksgiving meal in the Alpine Restaurant. The menu includes slow roasted turkey, carved ham, roast beef or au jus, sauerbraten, goulash, whipped mashed potatoes, three-cheese potatoes, homemade gravy, fresh fruit tray, cheese tray, assorted rolls, green beans almondine, sauerkraut, beet salad, cole slaw, potato salad, fresh vegetables, pumpkin pie, apple strudel and chocolate eclairs.

Time: 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Nov. 22

Cost: $21.95

Details: (310) 327-4384 ext. 401

Venue: Alpine Restaurant, 833 Torrance Blvd., Torrance