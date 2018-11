SAN PEDRO — Please attend to learn more about the proposals for a Bridge Home at 515 S. Beacon Street. Each service department and provider will have a booth to answer your questions and concerns. Light refreshments will be served.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27

Cost: Free

Details: RSVP www.tinyurl.com/y98mjw8p

Venue: Boys and Girls Club, POLA site, 100 W. 5th St., San Pedro