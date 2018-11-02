Random Letters: 11/1-14/18

Rise and Vote!

As a life-long registered voter it is my hope that the citizens of the United States will make the effort to vote in what many consider to be perhaps the most important election in the history of this country. Just as with my fellow country persons I am not satisfied with the direction our nation is going specifically when it comes to healthcare (pre-existing conditions), the economy (stagnant wages), immigration (bias). Education (teacher pensions) and gun regulation (AR-15 and bump stocks). We as a society have also seen a rise in sexual harassment and abuse as well as hate of African Americans, Hispanics and Jews. Frankly, this election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better.

Members of the Republican Party, you have had plenty of time to help the American people and have failed them by your own choosing. The one thing that trumps capitalism and political correctness in the United States is the right to have one’s voice heard. This is the foundation of which our democracy is built on.

Accordingly, let the call go forth among all citizens of this country that as brothers and sisters of democracy voting is a start to dealing with every trial and tribulation you may encounter during the crisis facing this nation. To the people of the United States, the trumpet of freedom beckons you to exercise your suffrage and ensure your vote to preserve your sacred freedoms, promote your children’s future and retain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.

My fellow Americans, the hour of your redemption is at hand. As you, the rightful citizens, move forward to reclaim your country, rise and vote! In the memory of those who died fighting for everyone’s rights, rise and vote!

To restrain the excesses of the current occupants in the White House, rise and vote! Let no one continue to fear. Let every person be strong and push on for their freedom. Rise and vote!

Never let it be said that this was the time when the tide ran out on the United States but rather was the time when the tide came in to restore justice and fairness.

A Rant from the Right

Random Lengths News has hit a new low by endorsing Alex Villanueva for LA County Sheriff.

He’s part of “The Democracy” mob which seeks power at all costs, even if it means breaking the law. I confronted Villanueva at a town hall in Torrance. Arrogant and uninformed, he was more committed to protecting illegal aliens rather than LA County citizens. He fumbled to explain why he would rather protect illegal aliens instead of making sure that more Americans are not murdered by illegals in our own county! He left early to go to East Los Angeles because two sheriff’s deputies were shot, yet he took time to take photos with some of the participants. I thought he was in a hurry …

Villanueva is a lawless hack pushing a corrupt, left-wing agenda. He supports “Sanctuary State” (for criminals), and he wants to abolish ICE, the same agency which has swept up militant gangs like MS-13 while cracking down on drug and sex-trafficking. Villanueva is committed to protecting criminals, not law-abiding citizens.

Vote for Jim McDonnell for Sheriff!

As for the rest of the California ballot, voters must disregard progressive endorsements. They believe that the government does not spend (rather, waste) enough of your money. Vote YES on 6! The gas and car tax hikes were not necessary. Vote John Cox for Governor. Reject gruesome womanizer Gavin Newsom and all the other Democratic criminals.

We need to make California Great Again, and we can’t as long as Democrats still control California.

To All RLn readers

Once again we hear from the guy who is so much on the fringe of conservative politics that he was thrown out of the Republican Party. At this point in time I find that hard to believe but it is true. Arthur Schaper has shown up at nearly every anti-immigrant rally with his small group of white supremacist fear mongers and his inflammatory rhetoric to denounce anything progressive, whether or not it benefits the people or the nation. His accusation against Villanueva, “He’s part of ‘The Democracy mob’” is telling in and of itself — does being for democracy make one part of a “mob?”

He often gets on TV as the lone spokesman for the anti-everything agenda as the media is in constant worry of attempting to show some balance in their news. So they give this wingnut — who shows up in his red MAGA hat with a small group to a protest where thousands of progressive demonstrators come out against Trump — equal time?

I do apologize to all of you for running his rants here but I believe it is in the best interests of our community to know that living right here among us are people like this. And the eight White Supremicists who were indicted this month for inciting riots at otherwise peaceful demonstrations.

I’m Not the Tax Collector

Property tax bills were mailed this past month. Now, just about every day someone says to me, “I just got my bill from you.” The problem is; they didn’t!

The Assessor does not send property tax bills, establish tax rates or collect property taxes. That is the job of an official who has a very intuitive title — the Tax Collector! For the record, his name is Joseph Kelly. (We will, however, make sure that anyone who calls us is directed to the right person!)

The Assessor is responsible for establishing the fair assessed value of property. Revenue is not a consideration when doing our job; we are only responsible with establishing the right value, fairly and accurately, whether the value goes up or down.

I need your help to continue my efforts to educate the voters about the vital important role the Assessor plays in the property tax system, both about the services we provide that help the community, and about what we don’t do, which is collecting taxes!

