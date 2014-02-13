I just finished reading your article, ‘A tale of two budgets: Trump’s atrocious nightmare, and the amazing (if imaginary) progressive alternative’. It’s time for you to come back to reality. Have you been asleep for eight years because it seems your perspective is a sudden awakening of the moral left? Obama was in office for two terms and the Democrats controlled the Congress for the first two years. During this eight-year period, the deficit doubled to 20 trillion. Now stop for a minute and ask yourself exactly what was it the Obama Administration achieved. Aside from giving Iran billions and promoting the LGBTQIA agenda, this Administration passed the ACA, which promised all Americans (If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor; If you like your plan you can keep your plan; and the best of all – Premiums will go down $2,500 annually for every family). The ACA has almost destroyed America’s health care system. Evidence from the creators of this mess, documents the ‘big lie’ the Administration told to initially pass the doomed legislation.
The People’s Budget you promote contains more distortion. Sure, let’s empty the US Treasury giving non-working, non-paying poor people everything they want. After all, ‘free stuff’ makes many people happy. But you supporting morons needs to think ahead and ask yourselves what’s going to happen when the money runs out. You progressives, who are great at giving away other people’s income, also need to understand that the US Constitution says nothing about any obligation for supporting the poor. Ben Franklin put it very succinctly, “I am for doing good to the poor, but…I think the best way of doing good to the poor, is not making them easy in poverty, but leading or driving them out of it. I observed…that the more public provisions were made for the poor, the less they provided for themselves, and of course became poorer. And, on the contrary, the less was done for them, the more they did for themselves, and became richer.”
Take a lesson from Ben and get off your premise that President Trump is the enemy.
Don Griffin
Dear Mr. Rosenberg:
12:02 pm - 05/28/2017