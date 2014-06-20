CLASSIFIEDS

HELP WANTED

ADVERTISING SALES



Multimedia Account Executive

Random Lengths News, is seeking an energetic, outgoing individual for Multimedia Advertising Account Executive position.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for selling multiplatform advertising solutions including digital advertising (email, banner advertising, text messaging, and phone apps), print advertising and event sponsorships to an exciting group of clients.

We are looking for connected, social-media savvy, high-energy, hyper-productive individuals who devour advertising and want to be part of a dynamic sales team.

Requirements:

Two-plus years of outside sales experience preferably in an advertising sales and/or print and online media environment

Experience with Customer Relationship Management tools

• Maintain a solid understanding of the online marketing and advertising industry.

Strong skill set with developing and building business relationships

Dependable transportation, valid driver’s license and auto insurance

Responsibilities:

Making minimum of 125 outbound sales calls and securing and completing a minimum of 15 outside appointments per week.

Multimedia Account Executives will be responsible for prospecting leads, making calls and going on appointments to bring in new business.

RLn offers:

Great work environment where creative thinking is encouraged

Unlimited earning potential

Base pay + commission + bonus

Candidates must be eligible to work in the United States.

Random Lengths News is an equal opportunity employe.

Send resumé to james@randomlengthsnews.com or drop by the office at 1300 S. Pacific Ave. in San Pedro.

DRIVERS WANTED



The Harbor Area’s leading alternative biweekly news publication seeks a newspaper distribution driver.

Drivers are responsible for the prompt distribution of newspapers to businesses in the Harbor Area and will represent Random Lengths News in a professional manner.

Duties include following routes and schedules, and loading and unloading of company products,

Drivers must have their own reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, a good driving record with no traffic violations, and excellent organizational and time management skills.

We offer competitive compensation contracts and mileage.

Send cover letter and resume to: editor@randomlengthsnews.com or come in and fill out an application at 1300 Pacific Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731. For more information call 310-519-1016 and ask for Terelle.

Random Lengths News is an equal opportunity employer

MUSIC LESSONS



VIOLIN LESSONS with Jim Sitterly. 310-548-1659. www.JimSitterly.com.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

English-spanish translation services – legal documents, letters and manuscripts/ for business, academic or personal use. Call Mr. Avila at 310-519-1016

RENTAL WANTED



Single male senior, Soc. Sec. income +, non-smkr., no pets seeks room to rent in Harbor Area. (424) 224-1815.

VACATION RENTAL



Big Bear cabin, 1 bdr/1 bath, sleeps 2, kitchen, laundry. $500/wk. (310) 534-2278.

ROOMMATES

