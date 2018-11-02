Arts & Cultural District to Celebrate State Designation

The community is invited to a mixer celebrating San Pedro’s designation as a California Cultural District. The San Pedro Arts & Cultural District will also be celebrating the new public art installations of Gaffey Street and the completion of John Van Hamersveld’s murals at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Light refreshments will be served.

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Nov.14

Cost: $5 Chamber Members, $10 Non-Chamber Members

Details: (310) 732-0010; sanpedrowaterfrontartsdistrict.com; www.sanpedrochamber.com

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th ST., San Pedro