Skin Deep and Lovingly Displayed in Ink at the Museum of Latin American Art

By Leslie Belt, Contributing Writer

As our body’s largest organ, our skin is the de facto mood ring of our soul. This fact is currently on brilliant display in INK: Stories on Skin at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach. On its surface, INK is a unique retrospective of Los Angeles’ Chicano tattoo traditions, innovations and social evolution as a cultural legacy to the world. But like skin itself, INK has many layers.

“If there is anything valuable for every human being or community, it is the opportunity to see themselves reflected through their cultural contributions; objects that contain their history and identity,” MoLAA’s CEO Dr. Lourdes Ramos said, summing up the likely ultimate impact of INK: Stories on Skin. “These contributions present the richness and tradition of tattoo art as well as constitute an essential aspect of the collective soul.”

INK: Stories on Skin features the work and lives of more than 50 tattoo artists, as well as the countless people, places and situations that have touched and been touched by them. Shedding light on the integral role that tattoo art has played in shaping the historical and cultural fabric of Southern California, INK bares naked the depth of despair and dignity etched across the torso and backs of Latinx Angelenos for generations. It is through this lens of time that INK reveals the relentless resilience of the artform, its originators and devotees. Discrimination, disassociation, isolation, reinvention. Pachuco, Pachuca, Cholo, Chola, Hipster, Activist.

“[INK is about]… the innovations, the creative and symbolic contributions, made by this means of expression.” The exhibit’s curator, Carlos Ortega, adds, “The role that Mexican Americans played in the development of a unique Chicano tattoo style, the impact within the community and the splendor of innovation and continuity expressed by their creators.”

In a stroke of curatorial genius, Ortega has provided visitors with the opportunity to experience this splendor first-hand in a section of the exhibit entitled Our Stories. [Spoiler alert: In an ongoing exploration of the meanings and significance of contemporary tattoos, INK’s curating team invited six individuals from a variety of communities to participate in the exhibit by sharing their personal tattoo stories with visitors. These stories of adversity address everything from domestic and gang violence, to mental health and body image issues and more. Using art selected from MOLAA’s collection and through a collaboration with a world-renowned tattoo artist, each participant’s story serves as the basis for his or her own profoundly personal and meaningful custom tattoo design. Over the course of the exhibit, these participants will be individually live tattooed with their custom design by their respective collaborating tattoo artists. These live tattoo performances can be seen in real time in the museum. In addition, edited video of these events will be posted on Instagram and YouTube.

INK: Stories on Skin Live

Here are the dates and times of upcoming live tattoo performances, as well as other events associated with this moving and insightful show.

Note: All events to be held at the Museum of Latin American Art.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

Lecture, Chingonas: The Rise of a Chicana Pop Aesthetic

In this round table discussion, MOLAA invites prominent Chicana influencers in the fields of art, popular culture, and activism to discuss the rise of a contemporary pop aesthetic that is rooted in Chicana/Latina traditions, rituals, and rites of passage.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 to 4 p.m.

Lecture, Tattoo Collectors in Modern Society

What is the difference between a Collector and a person who has tattoos? In this round table discussion, MOLAA invites tattoo collectors and artists to share their views on the growing popularity of tattoo collecting. We will also discuss the unique relationship between tattoo artists as patrons and their clients turned artists, and address the novelty of these collector’s bodies becoming, in a sense, travelling exhibitions for a tattoo artist.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live Tattoo Performance

Guest artist: Kari Barba

Catch internationally acclaimed tattoo artist and Long Beach local, Kari Barba give INK participant Virginia a custom tattoo. Considered a tattoo legend, as well as a pioneer for female tattooist, Barba has broken all barriers in what was once a men-only world.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live Tattoo Performance

Guest artist: Roxx

Observe internationally acclaimed tattoo artist, Roxx as she gives INK participant Vania a custom tattoo, demonstrating the inimitable blackwork, mark making, dotwork and geometric tattoo style that are the culmination of a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades.

