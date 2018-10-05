Seafood Expo at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

AltaSea and the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium are hosting the Sustainable Seafood Expo once again. This year, will be a little different in that the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is combining the Sustainable Seafood Expo with the Autumn Seafair ― a fair that brings merges fun children’s activities education about the sea. Join them to find out how seafood gets to your plate, and how simple choices can help ensure a healthy ocean.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 7

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7582

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro