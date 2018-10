The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council will be hosting a special board training/meeting on Oct. 9. They will be setting administrative procedures and reflections on future planning.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 6 (doors open at 8 a.m.)

Details: https://bit.ly/2Ruswtp

Place: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 601 Palos Verdes St., San Pedro