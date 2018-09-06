The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), in conjunction with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), is seeking to hire a paid, full time AmeriCorps member to serve as a Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) Planning Specialist. Ideally, the position will begin service on October 1, 2018. HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods program supports locally-driven strategies as a comprehensive approach to neighborhood transformation. The Planning Specialist will work with HACLA to develop and implement a transformation plan and outreach strategy, organize and attend community events to disseminate information and materials, as well as provide feedback to HACLA on community input. As an AmeriCorps position, the selected candidate will also receive a $5,920 education award. For more information, please contact John King @ John.King@hacla.org no later than September 18, 2018.