Celebrate Peace Week or Celebrate Fleet Week
- 08/24/2018
- Brenda Lopez
San Pedro will be host to both Fleet Week and Peace Week Aug. 29 through Sept 3. Los Angeles Fleet Week is a free annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services on the Los Angeles Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles.
Aug. 29
Downtown San Pedro Welcome Party
Food and live music
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Downtown San Pedro on 6th Street, between Mesa and Centre streets, San Pedro
Swing Peedro
Swing dance party
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: At 6th Street, between Mesa and Centre streets
Art Build and Pizza Party
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Venue: Machine Art Studio, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Open Mic
Music and spoken word
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Venue: Sacred Grounds Coffee House, 468 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Third Annual LA Harbor Peace Week 2018
Aug. 31 to Sept. 3
San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice Peace Vigil
Meet on the corner of 1st and Gaffey streets, directly off the end of the 110 Freeway. Signs are available or bring your own.
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Location: 1st Street at Gaffey Street, San Pedro
Aug. 31
Promote the Peace Economy
Tabling peace music and literature canvassing during the Fleet Week street party in downtown San Pedro
Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Venue: JDC Records, 447 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Sept. 1
Candlelight Vigil for International Peace and Disarmament
Speakers on war’s effect on: environment, health and education, migrants and refugees, militarization of police and youth recruitment. The event coincides and contrasts with a concert and celebration on the battleship
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Venue: USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 2
War Victims and Veterans Memorial Rally and Picnic
Bring a picnic, friends and family
Time: 11 to 2 p.m. Sept. 2
Venue: Peace Park, 6th Street at Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 3
Labor Day Rally to Support a “Culture of Peace”
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Venue: USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
LA Fleet Week 2018 Events
Sept. 1 & 2
LA Fleet Week 5 On 5 Basketball Tournament
Join the Labor Day Weekend match-up between Sea Services teams and Los Angeles teams for this two-day, single-elimination tournament. It will take place on the basketball court directly adjacent to the Battleship Iowa.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 2
Cost: Free
Details: www.lafleetweek.com
Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept.1
Navy Film Fest Celebrates Navy in Hollywood
Featuring black-and-white to modern-era films, LA Fleet Week® 2018 presented by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video will include a Labor Day Weekend Navy film festival in San Pedro.
Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 1, Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) and 8:15 p.m. Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 2, Hell Divers (1931) and 8:15 p.m. Top Gun (1986)
Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 3, Mister Roberts (1955)
Cost: $5
Details: www.lafleetweek.com
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Aug. 30
Fireworks Show Over Battleship Iowa
Time: 10 p.m.
Sept. 1
Battleship Blast High School Robotics Competition
Time: 9 to 4 p.m.
Location: STEM Expo Village, Indoor Expo H
Venue: USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
The Beach Boys Military Appreciation Concert
The legendary Beach Boys live in concert on the Bob Hope USO Delta Air Lines Main Stage, featuring: Navy Band Southwest, The Wingtips, One Ten South, Steve Morris.
Time: 4 to 9 p.m.
Sept. 2
Brews, Blues, Barbecue on the SS Lane Victory (Berth 49)
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Live Music on the Bob Hope USO Delta Air Lines Main Stage
Featuring: Bay Side High Navy Band Southwest, Soul Sacrifice (Santana cover band), Rich Girl (Hall & Oats cover band)
Time: 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Laser Light Show
Time: 9:15 p.m.
10th Annual Conquer the Bridge
5.3-mile run or walk race on the Vincent Thomas Bridge
Time: 7 to 10 a.m.
Location: Race starts on Harbor Blvd. and 5th St. in San Pedro
Sept. 3
Galley Wars
Culinary Competition between the Sea Services presented by Princess Cruises.
Time: 11:30 to 1 p.m.
Venue: Bob Hope USO Delta Airlines Main Stage