Celebrate Peace Week or Celebrate Fleet Week

  • 08/24/2018
  • Brenda Lopez

San Pedro will be host to both Fleet Week and Peace Week Aug. 29 through Sept 3. Los Angeles Fleet Week is a free annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services on the Los Angeles Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles.

Aug. 29

Downtown San Pedro Welcome Party

Food and live music

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Downtown San Pedro on 6th Street, between Mesa and Centre streets, San Pedro

Swing Peedro

Swing dance party

Time:  6 p.m.

Location: At  6th Street, between Mesa and Centre streets

Art Build and Pizza Party

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Venue: Machine Art Studio, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Open Mic

Music and spoken word

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Venue: Sacred Grounds Coffee House, 468 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Third Annual LA Harbor Peace Week 2018

Aug. 31 to Sept. 3

San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice Peace Vigil

Meet on the corner of 1st and Gaffey streets, directly off the end of the 110 Freeway. Signs are available or bring your own.

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Location: 1st Street at Gaffey Street, San Pedro

Aug. 31

Promote the Peace Economy

Tabling peace music and literature canvassing during the Fleet Week street party in downtown San Pedro

Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Venue: JDC Records, 447 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Sept. 1

Candlelight Vigil for International Peace and Disarmament

Speakers on war’s effect on: environment, health and education, migrants and refugees, militarization of police and youth recruitment. The event coincides and contrasts with a concert and celebration on the battleship

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Venue: USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 2

War Victims and Veterans Memorial Rally and Picnic

Bring a picnic, friends and family

Time: 11 to 2 p.m. Sept. 2

Venue: Peace Park, 6th Street at Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 3

Labor Day Rally to Support a “Culture of Peace”

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Venue: USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

LA Fleet Week 2018 Events

Sept. 1 & 2

LA Fleet Week 5 On 5 Basketball Tournament

Join the Labor Day Weekend match-up between Sea Services teams and Los Angeles teams for this two-day, single-elimination tournament. It will take place on the basketball court directly adjacent to the Battleship Iowa.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.lafleetweek.com

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept.1

Navy Film Fest Celebrates Navy in Hollywood

Featuring black-and-white to modern-era films, LA Fleet Week® 2018 presented by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video will include a Labor Day Weekend Navy film festival in San Pedro.

Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 1, Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) and 8:15 p.m. Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Time: 5 p.m.  Sept. 2, Hell Divers (1931) and 8:15 p.m. Top Gun (1986)

Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 3, Mister Roberts (1955)

Cost: $5

Details: www.lafleetweek.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Aug. 30

Fireworks Show Over Battleship Iowa

Time: 10 p.m.

Sept. 1

Battleship Blast High School Robotics Competition

Time: 9 to 4 p.m.

Location: STEM Expo Village, Indoor Expo H

Venue: USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

The Beach Boys Military Appreciation Concert

The legendary Beach Boys live in concert on the Bob Hope USO Delta Air Lines Main Stage, featuring: Navy Band Southwest, The Wingtips, One Ten South, Steve Morris.

Time: 4 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 2

Brews, Blues, Barbecue on the SS Lane Victory (Berth 49)

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Live Music on the Bob Hope USO Delta Air Lines Main Stage

Featuring: Bay Side High Navy Band Southwest, Soul Sacrifice (Santana cover band), Rich Girl (Hall & Oats cover band)

Time: 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Laser Light Show

Time: 9:15 p.m.

10th Annual Conquer the Bridge

5.3-mile run or walk race on the Vincent Thomas Bridge

Time: 7 to 10 a.m.

Location: Race starts on Harbor Blvd. and 5th St. in San Pedro

Battleship Blast High School Robotics Competition

Time: 9 to 4 p.m.

Venue: STEM Expo Village, Indoor Expo H

Sept. 3

Galley Wars

Culinary Competition between the Sea Services presented by Princess Cruises.

Time: 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Venue: Bob Hope USO Delta Airlines Main Stage

