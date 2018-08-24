Celebrate Peace Week or Celebrate Fleet Week

LA Fleet Week 2018 Events

Sept. 1 & 2

LA Fleet Week 5 On 5 Basketball Tournament

Join the Labor Day Weekend match-up between Sea Services teams and Los Angeles teams for this two-day, single-elimination tournament. It will take place on the basketball court directly adjacent to the Battleship Iowa.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.lafleetweek.com

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept.1

Navy Film Fest Celebrates Navy in Hollywood

Featuring black-and-white to modern-era films, LA Fleet Week® 2018 presented by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video will include a Labor Day Weekend Navy film festival in San Pedro.

Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 1, Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) and 8:15 p.m. Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 2, Hell Divers (1931) and 8:15 p.m. Top Gun (1986)

Time: 5 p.m. Sept. 3, Mister Roberts (1955)

Cost: $5

Details: www.lafleetweek.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Aug. 30

Fireworks Show Over Battleship Iowa

Time: 10 p.m.

Sept. 1

Battleship Blast High School Robotics Competition

Time: 9 to 4 p.m.

Location: STEM Expo Village, Indoor Expo H

Venue: USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

The Beach Boys Military Appreciation Concert

The legendary Beach Boys live in concert on the Bob Hope USO Delta Air Lines Main Stage, featuring: Navy Band Southwest, The Wingtips, One Ten South, Steve Morris.

Time: 4 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 2

Brews, Blues, Barbecue on the SS Lane Victory (Berth 49)

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Live Music on the Bob Hope USO Delta Air Lines Main Stage

Featuring: Bay Side High Navy Band Southwest, Soul Sacrifice (Santana cover band), Rich Girl (Hall & Oats cover band)

Time: 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Laser Light Show

Time: 9:15 p.m.

10th Annual Conquer the Bridge

5.3-mile run or walk race on the Vincent Thomas Bridge

Time: 7 to 10 a.m.

Location: Race starts on Harbor Blvd. and 5th St. in San Pedro

Battleship Blast High School Robotics Competition

Time: 9 to 4 p.m.

Venue: STEM Expo Village, Indoor Expo H

Sept. 3

Galley Wars

Culinary Competition between the Sea Services presented by Princess Cruises.

Time: 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Venue: Bob Hope USO Delta Airlines Main Stage