This symposium will begin the journey of redefinition by looking at how other communities police the police and create realistic and effective alternatives to incarceration. Relationships of trust have been broken between the police and the people, not only nationally, but also, here at home. Many in Long Beach, especially our communities of color, undocumented, LGBTQIA+, view the Long Beach Police Department as a threat to their safety. People across California have come to the conclusion, that we cannot solve our problems by simply locking people up. We have overwhelmingly voted to change our system of incarceration. Now we need to create effective alternatives.

Come learn about how other communities are creating accountability structures and building working relationships with police departments with the public asking for alternatives to incarceration. Let’s co-create this movement together. A movement of second chances and productive futures for all of our community members. Please join us for this event as we learn from one another how we can Redefine Public Safety and this crucial journey toward meaningful and life preserving change.



Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Redefining-Public-Safety

Venue: Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, 1050 Linden Ave., Long Beach