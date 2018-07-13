Map Connects LA’s LGBTQ Youth with Vital Resources

LOS ANGELES — On June 28, Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin released a map detailing free and local resources to help LGBTQ homeless youth throughout greater Los Angeles.

The map lists 143 organizations in Los Angeles County. These organizations offerings include resources for free housing, health resources, youth programs, education programs, scholarships, legal services and nutrition. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning persons who may be in danger of experiencing homelessness can find support through partner organizations, such as the LA LGBT Youth Advocates Coalition and the Los Angeles chapter of PFLAG, an all volunteer organization run by parents, family members, LGBTQ persons and their friends.

The map is available for all of the estimated 53,000 people in L.A. County experiencing homelessness, but is geared for LGBTQ homeless youth. While LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness have similar needs to their non-LGBTQ peers, they also have needs specific to their identities.

Details: www.lacontroller.org/lgbtqresourcemap