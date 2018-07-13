Blood Donations

An emergency blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an urgent call for eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – to give now and help save lives.

The following times times, dates and venues are welcoming donors in the month of July.

Time: 8 to 3 p.m. July 21, 22 and 29,

12 to 7:30 p.m. July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 19 and 26

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20 and 27

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28

Details:1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767); RedCrossBlood.org

Venue: American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E. 29th St., in Long Beach.

Time: 12 to 6 p.m. July 18

Venue: 201 S. Pico Ave., Long Beach.

Time:8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22

Venue:Christ Lutheran Church, 6500 Stearns Ave., Long Beach.