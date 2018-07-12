Hahn Succeeds In Having Project Labor Agreement for Rancho South Campus Projects

DOWNEY-Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has insisted that a Project Labor Agreement or PLA be included in plans to develop the south-side of the Rancho Los Amigos Campus in Downey. Hahn has long advocated for PLAs as a means of investing in good jobs and guaranteeing fair treatment of workers.

Supervisor Hahn said not only do Project Labor Agreements help keep projects on schedule and on budget; they are a tool that helps us to protect workers and create a pipeline of good paying jobs.

At the recent Board of Supervisors meeting Hahn directed that the County include the projects proposed for the Rancho Los Amigos South Campus Development in upcoming project labor agreement negotiations with the Los Angeles and Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council. These four projects include the Sheriff’s Crime Lab, the new Probation Department Headquarters, the new Internal Services Department Headquarters, and other infrastructure projects.

LA/OC Building Trades Executive Secretary Ron Miller said they are very proud to partner with Supervisor Hahn on the Rancho Los Amigos South Campus Project to put local people to work including veterans and the disadvantaged workforce that live in the County.

Alex LaFarga of LiUNA, who testified at the meeting said let’s not just think about building projects. Let’s think about building careers. That is what these PLAs do — they provide us with opportunities to build careers.

Supervisor Hahn’s motion passed unanimously.