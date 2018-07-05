Put your business on the map!

Just in time for Fleet Week and Labor day with 25,000 full color copies distributed year round at all of the local hotels and tourist locations! And we’ve add five new Long Beach hotels to the distribution. What’s interesting is that many local real estate brokers use the San Pedro Map to show their clients around town!

Limited amount of space is available. Great ad rates! Free ad design!

Spaces sell fast and are sold on a first come basis- reserve yours today!

Call 310.519.1442 or email rlnsales@randomlengthsnews.com