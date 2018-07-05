Don’t Knock the Cover; Honor the Music of Yesteryear

By Terelle Jerricks, Managing Editor

All too often, bands that perform covers of our favorite songs get no respect, and that’s not right. They get blamed whenever people complain about the lack of bands playing original music. But any star of yesteryear can tell you there’s still wealth to be mined from oldie-but-goodie classics.

Historically it was nothing for a music studio to release songs by one artist then re-release those same songs by a different artist in order to maximize the mileage of really good songs. Bruno Mars is perhaps the biggest contemporary example of an artist building success repackaging 1990s hit-making formulas for today’s audiences.

On June 30, rythm and blues soul bands DW3 and Calle 6 performed at the Summer Lakeside Concert at Harbor Regional Park. DW3 covers all the greatest R&B and funk hits of the 1990s and 2000s, as well as perform original music. For those who remember their performances at the 7th Street Chophouse, it should feel like a homecoming of sorts given that they play regularly at Spaghettini’s in Seal Beach when they are not touring internationally.

Calle 6 is a septet that specializes in traditional Cuban salsa music. I’ve experienced their infectious music first hand. If you’re not ready to move those hips or shake what momma gave you, stay home.

This coming July, just like the past 23 Julys, Mike Caccavalla will be hosting the annual Music by the Sea at Point Fermin Park.

Originally, Caccavalla helped promote concerts that were presented by the Los Angeles Department Recreation and Park. When budget cuts threatened the event, the former retailer and restaurateur took over.

In the past, Cacavalla described his criteria for finding entertainment as a mix of choosing from bands that would send him YouTube link submissions and media packages, but he said the best way of choosing bands was to go to local bars and do research.

For five straight Sundays during the month of July at Point Fermin Park, from 12 to 6 p.m. three cover bands will be playing favorite songs.

On July 8: Hand of Doom, Funkalicious and Hot House

July 15: Electric Gremlin, The VC and In Contempt

July 22: Special Blend, Revolver and One Flight Up

July 29: Nasty Bad Habit, The Topic and Low Key

During the month of August, the Long Beach Jazz Festival and the Forever Oldies Tour will feature Barbara Mason, Rose Royce, Malo, The Delfonics and the Persuaders.

During the month of August, the Long Beach Jazz Festival and the Forever Oldies Tour will feature Barbara Mason, Rose Royce, Malo, The Delfonics and the Persuaders.