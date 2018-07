Artist Michael Falzone, Michael Stearns and Ron Therrio join for an exhibition characterized by expressive juxtapositions of material and form. The three artist share their visions of earth and spirit in the main upstairs gallery at the Loft. The group show opens on July 5.

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Details: 562-400-0544

Venue: The Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., San Pedro