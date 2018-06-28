Buscaino Names Historic Little Italy Section in San Pedro

Councilmember Joe Buscaino introduced a motion June 27 that a portion of San Pedro that runs, in part, through the Arts District be Named Historic Little Italy.

The Italian presence in Los Angeles dates to the 1820s when the region was part of Mexico. Upon arrival in Los Angeles, many Italian immigrants settled area around what is now the Arts District and Civic Center. By the late 1800s, San Pedro’s Italian population had grown to around 2,000, with many immigrants settling around El Pueblo. By the 1900s the Italian community had expanded into present-day Chinatown. The community would eventually stretch into Lincoln Heights, the foothills of Elysian Park and San Pedro, which is now home to the regions largest concentration of persons of Italian ancestry.

Buscaino said it is appropriate for the city to memorialize the vibrant enclaves that comprise an important part of our cities history and multicultural fabric.

The city council has named the area between the intersections at 9th Street and Gaffey Street, 9th Street and Pacific Avenue, 6th Street and Pacific Avenue, 6th Street and Mesa Street, 12th Street and Gaffey Street, 12th Street and Mesa Street and 13th Street and Gaffey Street, 17th Street and Gaffey Street, 13th Street and Mesa Street, and 17th Street and Mesa Street, as Historic Little Italy.

Buscaino further moved that the city council direct the Department of Transportation to erect permanent ceremonial signs to this effect at these locations.

The motion was approved in a 13-0 vote.