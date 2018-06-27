Authorities Search for Missing LA Woman

SAN PEDRO — Family members and detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Community Police Station are asking for the public’s help in finding Haley Ora Downen.

Downen, 26, was last seen at about 5:15 p.m. June 23, on the shoreline trail between Royal Palms Beach Park and the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. Harbor police officers found some of Downen’s personal property in the area.

Downen has blonde hair, green eyes and a small build. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 138 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left leg.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked call (310) 726-7700.