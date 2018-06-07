BREATHE: Local Artist Depicts the Agony of Sexual Misconduct at fINDings! Art Center

Barbara Marbell past legal counsel for the Chicago Chapter of National Organization for Women or NOW, has carried her passion for the ever changing issues of woman’s rights through to her retirement rebirth as a ceramicist. Some of her statues on display include:

Harvey Weinstein, A Pain No Bandage Can Cover features a statue covered in bandages, seeping vital fluid. Finally woman has achieved her goal of success in the workplace but pays a price no man can understand.

The Woman’s Plight is riddled with bullets and gashes representing the wounds of life.

Yet the viewer’s eye is drawn, not to the spoilage, but to the flowers adorning the body, which exemplify the enduring strength of women.

Then…They Put Handcuffs on the Flowers depicts a symbol of femininity struggling to escape an authoritarian power.

Marbell’s other sculptures address current hot button political issues of the day. Trump’s Tower depicts a simple wall. Portions of our current society are buried beneath a crumbling building entitled Historically, Great Empires Crumble after 200 Years. Many other unique pieces will be on display. Also featured are the oil and acrylic collection of Kathy Tyndall’s unique finger paintings in works ranging from landscapes to animals in contemporary interpretations. Breathe featuring Barbara Marbell runs through June 24. Private showings by appointment.

The Women’s fINdings Project is known for creating space for women of diverse ethnic heritage the opportunity to design and produce art. These projects enable them to discover their creative capabilities and entrepreneurial skills; fostering personal growth and enrich the lives of themselves, their families and society as a whole.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 7

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 489-1362; www.findingsartcenter.org

Venue: findings! Art Gallery, 470 W. 6th Street, San Pedro