World Ocean Day Events

World Ocean Day at Aquarium of the Pacific

The Aquarium of the Pacific will celebrate World Ocean Day with an array of activities. On World Ocean Day, June 8, Aquarium visitors can learn about climate change, ocean pollution, and other ocean issues by viewing films and shows and exploring exhibits. All of this is in celebration of the ocean, which covers 70 percent of Earth’s surface and remains 90 percent unexplored.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8

Cost: Included with general admission to guests. Free to Aquarium members; 20% off for their guests.

Details: www.aquariumofpacific.org; (562) 590-3100

Venue: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

World Ocean Day at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

A free one-day event that celebrates the ocean and its importance in our lives. Themes like conservation of our urban coastline and getting to know the inhabitants of our ocean will be explored in family-oriented activities like arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and animal stories.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9

Cost: Free

Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Marine Mammal Care Center at Terranea

Join the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC) to learn about how they save marine mammals from up and down our coast. MMCC will have a representative and educational materials for kids and adults. If there is a marine mammal that is healthy enough and ready to be released back into the wild, we will be holding a release on property. No reservations necessary.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9

Cost: Donations accepted

Details: www.terranea.com/palos-verdes-events

Venue: pointe discovery, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes