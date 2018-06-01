Need of Life-Saving Foster Volunteers Needed

Los Angeles Animal Services and hundreds of baby kittens urgently need animal lovers to help foster. Each year, LA Animal Services receives thousands of young kittens who need around the clock care to survive. The animal services centers ability to save these orphaned animals is directly dependent on the number of foster volunteers who can take these babies home to provide temporary foster care.

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Details: (888) 452-7381; LAAnimalServices.com/KittenFosterVolunteers, LAAnimalServices.com/Shelters