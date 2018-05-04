YWCA Voter Education Forum

The Torrance area’s League of Women Voters will provide up-to-date information on this year’s primary election, basic and fundamental information on the election process and who is eligible to vote. Light refreshments will be served. Child care available. Spanish translation available. Parking is free.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. May 10

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-0831; rayme@ywcaharbor.org

Venue: YWCA Harbor Area & South Bay, 437 W. 9th St., San Pedro