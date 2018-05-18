LOS ANGELES— May 16 -Six fearless veterans on a 14 week walk of over 1,000 miles across America will start from Los Angeles June 2 and end in New York City on September 6. This walk is to raise awareness of mental health and raise vital funds for British and American veterans.

With Prince Harry as Patron, the Walk Of America expedition brings together three US and three UK wounded veterans to share their personal journeys from injury to present day and provide a platform for a wider conversation around mental health. The expedition will also raise funds for veterans’ charities in both countries and raise awareness of the issues veterans face.

Actor Scott Eastwood will join the veterans to officially launch the walk at a Los Angeles Youth Center, where local young people will also get to meet the walkers and find out more about their experiences. Members of the public are welcome to attend the launch and to cheer on the veterans as they begin their journey

Time: 9 to 10 a.m. June 2

Cost: Free

Details: hpr-walkingwiththewounded@havashealth.com; wwtw.org.uk/WOA

Venue: Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293