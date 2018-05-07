Local Treats for Mom

Mother’s Day is May 13. How will you celebrate with Mom? Here are some local ideas.

Mother’s Day Dining Events

Ports O’ Call Waterfront Dining Restaurant

Memories are made here. Enjoy an award-winning champagne brunch buffet. Reservations required.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $20 to $50

Details: (310) 833-3553; www.pocdining.com

Venue: Ports O’ Call Restaurant, 1200 Nagoya Way, San Pedro

The Whale & Ale

Bring the mother in your life to celebrate at The Whale & Ale. Every Mom gets a glass of French Champagne on the house.

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Details: (310) 832-0363; www.facebook.com/TheWhaleandAle/MothersDay

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Los Angeles Yacht Club Mother’s Day Brunch

Reservations are a must for this special brunch.

Time: 10 to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40

Details: reservations@layc.org

Venue: Los Angeles Yacht Club, 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro

Michael’s on Naples Ristorante

Treat Mom to a well-deserved brunch on the rooftop. Enjoy a three-course brunch, plus a complimentary glass of Prosecco for all mothers

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $50

Details: (562) 439-7080; www.michaelsonnaples.com

Venue: Michael’s on Naples Ristorante, 5616 E. 2nd St., Long Beach

Malainey’s Grill

Treat the special woman in your life to an all-you-can-eat brunch by the bay. Reservations required.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $35

Details: (562) 598-9431, busterslb@aol.com

Venue: Malainey’s Grill and One Hell of an Irish Bar, 168 N. Marina Dr., Long Beach

Restauration

Savour a Mother’s Day brunch on the patio. The photo booth will be set up for family photos.

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $14 to $36

Details: (562) 439-8822

Venue: Restauration, 2708 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Gaslamp Long Beach

The eatery will feature live music by Billy Blair & The Truth. Brunch starts at 10 a.m.; live music starts at noon.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Details: (546) 596-4718; www.gaslamplongbeach.com

Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Lola’s

All moms will receive a complimentary glass of Chandon Rosé.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Details: (562) 742-3614; www.lolasmexicancuisine.com

Venue: Lola’s Mexican Cuisine 2030 E. 4th St. Long Beach

Beyond Mother’s Day Activities

Mother’s Day Special DIY Wood Sign Class

Make & Take wood sign classes are a great way to have a crafty, fun day. Leave with a beautiful handcrafted gift for you or someone else and ready to display.

Time: 12 to 2 p.m. May 12

Cost: $30 to $35

Details: www.squareup.com/store/n2coolstuff-diyclasses

Venue: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, N2coolstuff, 112 E. 22nd Street, Bldg. 10, Booth # 184, San Pedro

Mother’s Day Memory Box

Team up to create a memory box she is sure to treasure for years to come.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. May 13

Cost: $35

Details: www.meaning-fullart.com/book-a-class

Venue: Crafted, Meaning-Full Art, 112 E. 22nd Street, San Pedro

Mother’s Day Sail

Come on a family sailing adventure. Reservations are required by May 11.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. May 13

Cost: $20

Details: reservations@layc.org

Venue: Los Angeles Yacht Club LAYC, 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro

Plant a Tree

Join Long Beach Councilman Al Austin and the Ridgewood Triangle Neighborhood to plant trees. All tools will be provided.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 12

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 570-6866.

Venue: 4709 Rose Ave., Long Beach

Mother’s Day Tea

Rancho los Cerritos is hosting a Mother’s Day tea that will include sandwiches, scones, tea and champagne served by costumed docents.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13

Cost: $20 to $45

Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach

Pie-Making Brunch at The Pie Bar

Bakers will teach you and Mom how to make a pie from scratch. While your pies are baking you can enjoy a slice of quiche and bottomless mimosas on the patio.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 12

Cost: $55

Details: (562) 444-8743

Venue: Pie Bar, 450 Pine Ave., Long Beach