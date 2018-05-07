Local Treats for Mom
- 05/07/2018
- Reporters Desk
Mother’s Day is May 13. How will you celebrate with Mom? Here are some local ideas.
Mother’s Day Dining Events
Ports O’ Call Waterfront Dining Restaurant
Memories are made here. Enjoy an award-winning champagne brunch buffet. Reservations required.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $20 to $50
Details: (310) 833-3553; www.pocdining.com
Venue: Ports O’ Call Restaurant, 1200 Nagoya Way, San Pedro
The Whale & Ale
Bring the mother in your life to celebrate at The Whale & Ale. Every Mom gets a glass of French Champagne on the house.
Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Varies
Details: (310) 832-0363; www.facebook.com/TheWhaleandAle/MothersDay
Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Los Angeles Yacht Club Mother’s Day Brunch
Reservations are a must for this special brunch.
Time: 10 to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40
Details: reservations@layc.org
Venue: Los Angeles Yacht Club, 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro
Michael’s on Naples Ristorante
Treat Mom to a well-deserved brunch on the rooftop. Enjoy a three-course brunch, plus a complimentary glass of Prosecco for all mothers
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $50
Details: (562) 439-7080; www.michaelsonnaples.com
Venue: Michael’s on Naples Ristorante, 5616 E. 2nd St., Long Beach
Malainey’s Grill
Treat the special woman in your life to an all-you-can-eat brunch by the bay. Reservations required.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $35
Details: (562) 598-9431, busterslb@aol.com
Venue: Malainey’s Grill and One Hell of an Irish Bar, 168 N. Marina Dr., Long Beach
Restauration
Savour a Mother’s Day brunch on the patio. The photo booth will be set up for family photos.
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $14 to $36
Details: (562) 439-8822
Venue: Restauration, 2708 E. 4th St., Long Beach
Gaslamp Long Beach
The eatery will feature live music by Billy Blair & The Truth. Brunch starts at 10 a.m.; live music starts at noon.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Varies
Details: (546) 596-4718; www.gaslamplongbeach.com
Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Lola’s
All moms will receive a complimentary glass of Chandon Rosé.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Varies
Details: (562) 742-3614; www.lolasmexicancuisine.com
Venue: Lola’s Mexican Cuisine 2030 E. 4th St. Long Beach
Beyond Mother’s Day Activities
Mother’s Day Special DIY Wood Sign Class
Make & Take wood sign classes are a great way to have a crafty, fun day. Leave with a beautiful handcrafted gift for you or someone else and ready to display.
Time: 12 to 2 p.m. May 12
Cost: $30 to $35
Details: www.squareup.com/store/n2coolstuff-diyclasses
Venue: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, N2coolstuff, 112 E. 22nd Street, Bldg. 10, Booth # 184, San Pedro
Mother’s Day Memory Box
Team up to create a memory box she is sure to treasure for years to come.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m. May 13
Cost: $35
Details: www.meaning-fullart.com/book-a-class
Venue: Crafted, Meaning-Full Art, 112 E. 22nd Street, San Pedro
Mother’s Day Sail
Come on a family sailing adventure. Reservations are required by May 11.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. May 13
Cost: $20
Details: reservations@layc.org
Venue: Los Angeles Yacht Club LAYC, 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro
Plant a Tree
Join Long Beach Councilman Al Austin and the Ridgewood Triangle Neighborhood to plant trees. All tools will be provided.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 12
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 570-6866.
Venue: 4709 Rose Ave., Long Beach
Mother’s Day Tea
Rancho los Cerritos is hosting a Mother’s Day tea that will include sandwiches, scones, tea and champagne served by costumed docents.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13
Cost: $20 to $45
Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org
Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach
Pie-Making Brunch at The Pie Bar
Bakers will teach you and Mom how to make a pie from scratch. While your pies are baking you can enjoy a slice of quiche and bottomless mimosas on the patio.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 12
Cost: $55
Details: (562) 444-8743
Venue: Pie Bar, 450 Pine Ave., Long Beach