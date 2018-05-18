LB District 2 Recall Effort Continues

By Melina Paris, Staff Writer

On May 9, the Committee to Recall Councilmember Jeannine Pearce turned in about 9,000 signatures — if legitimate —enough to put the issue to a November vote by her constituents in Long Beach’s District 2. The city clerk has 30 days to verify the signatures.

One week earlier, the committee did not turn in the number of signatures — 6,363 — required to authorize a special election.

Alberto Gomez, field director for the campaign against the recall, said many residents have called Pearce’s office with concerns about misleading tactics by signature gatherers.

On May 8, the city clerk forwarded emails that the clerk’s office received from Long Beach residents to the city prosecutor. These emails were concerning signature gathering practices that may be in violation of California Elections Code Section 18600, which states that it is a misdemeanor to make false statements concerning the gathering of signatures and whether the gatherer was paid. On May 15, the City Prosecutor Doug Haubert confirmed receipt of these complaints. Haubert will know within 30 days if he will proceed further on this issue.

As of May 10, Gomez was not certain if the city clerk will do a full audit of the recall petition signatures. City Clerk Monique De La Garza said a recall is very serious and her office will give this issue the attention and gravity that it deserves. The first raw signature count was completed on May 14. On May 15, the city clerk’s office reported that they will do a full audit of the petition signatures

Gomez said Pearce’s campaign is pushing for a full audit considering the nature of complaints. He asserts the signature gatherers were paid $10 per signature.

Gomez stated that financial forms on the recall effort show George Urch was paid by Friends of Long Beach as a consultant on the recall. Pearce said that Urch and former mayor of Long Beach, Bob Foster started Friends of Long Beach. Both Urch and Foster have not yet responded to confirm these statements.

The Friends of Long Beach put $9,000 of its own funds into the recall effort and paid for all the literature dispersed on Pearce throughout the recall effort.

Financial forms show Ian Patton was reimbursed for costs on the recall but there are no signs of payment to Patton from Friends of Long Beach.

On May 2, the city clerk website posted financial forms for the recall effort from January through March 2018.

Patton was on KLBC radio show where he confirmed Friends of Long Beach paid the signature gatherers.