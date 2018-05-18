Free Document Shredding Event
- 05/18/2018
- Reporters Desk
Long Beach residents are invited to participate in a free document shredding event at Veterans Memorial Stadium. A mobile shredding truck will provide residents with the opportunity to securely dispose of confidential documents, white or colored paper, manila file folders and envelopes. There is a limit of three boxes per car.
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 2
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 570-2856; www.longbeach-recycles.org
Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St., Long Beach