In 2017, the city of Los Angeles created a tenant Buyout Notification and Disclosure Program, which is designed to monitor vocabulary vacancies of RSO rental units. The program requires notice to tenants prior to executing a “Cash for Keys” agreement. (Ordinance No. 184673, effective January 25, 2017).

To promote fairness during buyout negotiations and agreements, landlords must inform tenants of their RSO rights before executing a Buyout Agreement. Landlords must provide tenants a copy of the RSO Disclosure Notice, file a copy with the City of Los Angeles Housing + Community Investment Department (HCIDLA), and must inform tenants of their rights, including the right not to accept a “cash for keys” arrangement and the right to rescind such an agreement within 30 days.

Landlords, property managers and tenants are highly encouraged to attend this important workshop.

This workshop will be presented by HCIDLA’s Rent Stabilization Division

RSVP: Online or call 213-928-9075

(Free admission, seating is limited.)

If you need translation, please request it at least 3 days in advance.

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 8, 2018 (English)

690 Knox Street, Suite 125,

Los Angeles, CA 90502

10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018 (English)

3550 Wilshire Blvd., 15th Floor,

Los Angeles, CA 90010

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2018 (Spanish)

2130 East 1st Street., Suite 2600

Los Angeles, CA 90033

6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 16, 2018 (English)

6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 31, 2018 (Spanish)

1200 W. 7th Street, 1st Floor,

Los Angeles, CA 90017

10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018 (English)

6400 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Suite 610,

North. Hollywood, CA 91606

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018 (English)

1645 Corinth Avenue, Suite 200,

Los Angeles, CA 90025

