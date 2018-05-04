Clean Air Technologies Sought

The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach are offering seed money to promote the development of new goods-movement technologies that improve air quality.

The funding is part of the ports’ Technology Advancement Program, or TAP. The 2018 Call for Projects requests concept papers for projects that have the potential to reduce emissions, including diesel particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and greenhouse gases. Projects for vessels, trucks, trains, terminal equipment and harbor craft that warrant further consideration will be invited later to submit a full proposal. Concept papers are due May 22.

The ports have distributed over $21 million in funds, since 2007, to advance the commercial availability of technology that will help lower health risks posed by air pollution from ships, trucks, harbor craft, cargo handling equipment and rail locomotives serving the ports.

Details: www.cleanairactionplan.org