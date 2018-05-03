Carson Mayor Ordered to Leave Water Board, Refuses

By Lyn Jensen, Carson Reporter

Carson Mayor Albert Robles still refuses to surrender either of two elected offices — on the Water Replenishment District board of directors and the Carson City Council — despite a judge’s ruling that he’s violating state law by doing so.

On April 17, Superior Court Judge James Chalfant agreed with a lawsuit greenlighted by former California Attorney General (now Sen.) Kamala Harris and filed by Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey that Robles holds incompatible offices that create a conflict-of-interest.

Robles has served as a Water Replenishment District director since 1992. Since March 6, 2013 he has simultaneously served on the Carson City Council, and has been the city’s mayor since April 1, 2015.

State law forbids an elected official from simultaneously holding two offices that are incompatible. Robles has steadfastly maintained he may hold both offices because, he argues, they are not incompatible.

Final ruling is scheduled for May 29. Robles may attempt to show cause of why the final judgement should not be entered. If he does not show cause, or his argument is not accepted by the court, final judgement will be entered that day.

State law does allow for “simultaneous holding” of offices when “compelled or expressly authorized by law.” Carson recently passed an ordinance stating that members of the Carson City Council may hold office in the Water Replenishment District. The water board also passed an ordinance that their directors may have city council offices.

At a previous court proceeding, on Feb. 27, Chalfant stated that the state’s carve-out exception for “authorized by law” was not intended to “permit local officials to wiggle out of” compliance.

The court’s decision on April 17 concluded that, even if a city might perhaps had power to override the state, the Water Replenishment District couldn’t do so.

Robles argued the decision at length, first asserting that since the original complaint dated back to his previous terms in both offices, it didn’t apply to the terms he’s serving.

“Your argument does not make sense,” the judge told him. “Why do we care what term it is?”

The judge reminded him the case was about holding incompatible offices, regardless of terms.

Robles appeared confused, at times asking where his own brief was and another time complaining he forgot his glasses. He kept arguing about common law and general law and exceptions.

“I’ve already ruled the offices are incompatible,” the judge responded. “You argue but you cite to me nothing.”

Robles said he intended to appeal. He asked for a stay pending the appeal. It was not granted.

At a Carson City Council meeting that night, Robles said he would stay on the water board at least until May 29 and he would ask the judge to reconsider.

He accused the district attorney of “persecuting” him.

“The main reason they are coming after me is because I am not a friend of the oil industry,” he said.

He complained that another “individual” has been holding two offices for decades and the district attorney has “never gone after him.” He did not name the individual he was referring to.

A court document states Robles is willing to resign from the water board, “upon the construction of a wastewater treatment plant scheduled to be completed in September 2018.”

Another Water Replenishment District director, Sergio Calderon, recently resigned his seat on the Maywood City Council rather than give up his water board seat.

According to the Transparent California site, which calls itself California’s largest public pay and pension database, Robles’ total pay and benefits in 2016 from the water board was $80,092. That same year his total pay and benefits from Carson totaled $54,740.

Recently a pay-or-quit notice was delivered to Robles’ law office near South Bay Pavilion. It was from Regent West Corp. and dated April 3, 2018. According to it no rent had been paid since the beginning of 2018.