People’s Place and Palace presents Dance Concert featuring Aileen Quinn and the Leapin’ Lizards

By Vanessa Rowan

Whether you get up and dance or kick back to listen, you’re sure to have a great night out for a Dance Concert May 12th hosted by People’s Place and Palace. There’s something for everyone with horn driven blues, old school R&B, classic rock, swing, and funk!

May 12th will feature Broadway star and artist Aileen Quinn with her rockabilly band ‘Aileen Quinn and the Leapin’ Lizards’. Aileen Quinn made her Broadway debut at age 8 in ANNIE as an Orphan. For over 30 years, she has continued being a triple-threat performer, acting, singing and dancing on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, Films, Television, Commercials, Animation and Voice overs. After moving to Los Angeles in 2011, she was thrilled to meet a group of musicians who would inspire her to fall in love with the sound of past eras, particularly 40s and 50s Rockabilly and Swing. Through her collaboration with co-writer and co-producer Tom Murray, she has found her voice now as a songwriter, as well as performer, with Aileen Quinn and The Leapin’ Lizards. LA Weekly has deemed Aileen Quinn as, “a bad-ass rockabilly queen as if she’s been rolling over hot-rod hoods her entire life.”

These events are produced by Lopez/Barr productions, People’s Place and Palace, and the Long Beach Blues Society. People’s Place and Palace is an upbeat studio working to bring health wellbeing to people of all ages and abilities. They offer an array of options from personal training to group classes in a way that is affordable and works to foster a “collective” atmosphere! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Long Beach Blues Society for their “Blues In The Schools” project, which is dedicated to preserving the past and promoting the future of blues music to students, veterans and the underserved community organizations.

Time: 7: 30 pm; performance from 8:00pm – 11:00pm

Cost: $15.00 pre-sale, $20.00 at the door

Details: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3382479

Venue: People’s Place and Palace: 365 West 6th St, San Pedro, CA, 90731.