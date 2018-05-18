55-Hour Closure at Ocean & SR-47 Starts Today

To facilitate the removal of temporary concrete and replace it with permanent rapid-set concrete, there will a 55-hour closure at Ocean Boulevard and SR-47 beginning tonight at 7 p.m. and extending through 6 a.m. on Monday morning. All lanes will be closed for the northbound SR‑47/103 at Ocean; however, motorists and truckers will still be able to access northbound SR-47/103 via either the westbound Ocean off-ramp or northbound New Dock Street on-ramp.

For motorists and truckers headed east on Ocean and wanting to head north on SR-47/103, the detour is to take the SR-47/103-Piers A S T off-ramp, turn left onto Pier S Avenue, drive two blocks to New Dock Street, make a right turn, then access the on-ramp on the left after passing under SR-47.

The 55-hour closure also includes the southbound Henry Ford on-ramp to SR-47. If you are headed south to Terminal Island in the area of the on-ramp, there are two detour routes:

1. From Henry Ford Avenue: Travel east on Anaheim Street, turn left onto west I Street, then take the southbound SR-103 on-ramp.

2. From Pier A Plaza: Travel east on Pier A Way, then turn left onto north Pier B Street, continue to Pico Avenue headed south, then take the on-ramp to westbound Ocean Boulevard to go over the Gerald Desmond Bridge.

