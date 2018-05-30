LASD Carson Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Locating Child Abducted by Mother, 18924 Towne Ave., Carson 

Carson Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a foster child, who was abducted by their biological mother on May 29 from Towne Elementary School. At about 2:40 p.m., the foster mother of 8-year-old Dylan Kostenko showed up to Towne Elementary, located at 18924 Towne Avenue in the city of Carson, to pick up Dylan. She was informed by school personnel, the child had been picked up by his biological mother, 29-year-old Dariia Kostenko.

Dylan and his biological mother, Dariia, were last seen walking northbound from school in a residential area and out of view. Dylan was last seen the morning of May 29 wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of a dog and the phrase “Dab All Day” and blue jean shorts. Dariia was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

It is unknown at this time where Suspect Kostenko might be heading; however, she does have family in New York State. She is known to frequent the West Los Angeles area.

Dylan, was taken away from Suspect Kostenko May 2017. He was placed under the care of Department of Children and Family Services. According to a court order Suspect Kostenko is not allowed to pick up the child from school and has monitored visitations with the child.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carson Sheriff’s Station at (310) 830-1123. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

****Note to the media: All media inquiries should be directed to Carson Sheriff’s Station at (310) 830-1123.*