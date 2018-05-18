Port Seeks Proposals for Water Quality Projects

The Port of Long Beach is accepting concept paper proposals in response to the 2018 Stormwater and Water Quality request for proposals.

Concept paper proposals are due by 4 p.m. June 1.

Eligible projects include:

Projects that enhance water quality, flood management, water supply and other benefits such as better air quality, enhanced recreational opportunities and reduction of urban “heat island” effects.

Stormwater infiltration and retention

Stormwater capture and reuse

Conventional stormwater treatment

Projects by government agencies and nonprofit organizations in Long Beach are eligible for grant funding and priority will be given for projects downtown and in areas extending north along Interstate 710.

Details: www.polb.com/grants.