Long Beach residents are invited to participate in a free document shredding event at Veterans Memorial Stadium. A mobile shredding truck will provide residents with the opportunity to securely dispose of confidential documents, white or colored paper, manila file folders and envelopes. There is a limit of three boxes per car.

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 2

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 570-2856; www.longbeach-recycles.org

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St., Long Beach