Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center Announces New Chief Nursing Officer

LONG BEACH – April 9, 2018 – St. Mary Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Valla, BSN, RN, NEA-BC as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) effective April 9. Valla will be responsible for overseeing all nursing operations. With over a decade of executive management experience and 30 years in the healthcare field, Valla brings significant expertise and knowledge to St. Mary. Most recently, she served as CNO of American Hospital Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. There she developed and implemented nursing and clinical operations strategies for the 300-bed facility. Prior to joining American Hospital Dubai, Valla served as Executive Director of Service Lines at Hawaiian-based The Queen’s Health Systems, and held the role of Vice President of Operations at Cigna Corporation in Arizona. After completing her nursing education and receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Valla went on to complete a master’s degree in human resources and organizational development. She is in the process of completing a PhD in industrial and organizational psychology. Valla is a Six Sigma Green Belt and is board-certified in computer informatics by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Visit dignityhealth.org/stmarymedical for more information.