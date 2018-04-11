Welcome to the Neighborhood: PacFAB Museum

An unusual new museum has just opened its doors in San Pedro. The nonprofit Pacific Food & Beverage Museum, also known as PacFAB, has a permanent space for its collection in San Pedro, led by President Philip Dobard.

PacFAB has been offering culinary talks, mixology seminars, and curated dinners to the residents of Southern California since the summer of 2013. Now, PacFAB, including The Museum of the American Cocktail, has a permanent home of its own. Director Tracey Mitchell said PacFAB will showcase the work of those who have shaped, and continue to shape, our nation’s cuisine — from California and the American west, to the Pacific Rim and beyond, examining the past, present, and future of food and drink.

The Museum of the American Cocktail, also known as MOTAC, is a non-profit museum dedicated to raising awareness and respect for the American cocktail, advancing the profession of bartending and expanding consumer knowledge of mixology. Founded by craft cocktail pioneer Dale DeGroff and a group of eminent cocktail authorities out of New Orleans, this new museum is led by Dobard and will provide educational resources to professionals and enthusiasts in the fine art of crafting the cocktail through seminars and programs conducted by experts from locations across the country and globe.

Details: www.natfab.org/pacific-food-and-beverage

Venue: 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro