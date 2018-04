Talk on Surviving Capitalism in the Trump Era at Occidental College

Economist Richard Wolff returns to Los Angeles to discuss the divisive crisis of capitalism under President Donald Trump and to outline better solutions. Author of Capitalism’s Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown and Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism.

Time: 7 p.m. April 23

Cost: $12.50 to $25

Details: tinyurl.com/Richard- Wolfe

Venue: Occidental College, Choi Auditorium, 1600 Campus Road, Los Angeles