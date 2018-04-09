Public’s Help Needed In Identifying Burglary Suspects

UPDATE: The LBPD confirms that one of the victim’s dogs has been returned. The victim was contacted by a private citizen and they returned Winston. Wesley is still missing and the public’s help is still needed. No further details are available on how the dog was returned and the investigation is ongoing.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect vehicle and the suspects responsible for the burglary and theft of two small dogs.

On the evening of March 26, the victim came home and found their home on the 5800 block of Monlaco Road had been burglarized. The house was ransacked and his two Shih Tzu dogs were missing (Wesley/Bowie).

Detectives responded the following day and collected Video surveillance of the possible suspects and a possible suspect vehicle. They are described as follows:

SUS #1- Male, Black, early 20’s, 5’10”-6’00”, wearing blue jeans, white Jordan’s and a dark red sweater. This suspect seemed to have shoulder length dreads.

SUS #2- Male, Black, early 20’s, 5’10””-6’00”, wearing blue jeans, and a grey sweater.

SUS #3- Male, Black, early 20’s, 5’10”-6’00”, wearing blue jeans, red underwear and a white shirt.

Suspect Vehicle – Silver 2018 Jeep Compass with tinted windows

The vehicle is captured on video backing into the victim’s driveway at approximately 5:05 PM, and is last seen going eastbound on Monlaco Rd and out of sight of the camera a few minutes later.

The losses are the victims two dogs, and other personal items.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Burglary Detective Daniel Martinez at 562- 570-7392. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.