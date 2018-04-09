Port of Los Angeles High School is Awarded California Department of Education Grant

San Pedro ―The Port of Los Angeles High School was awarded the highly competitive Specialized Secondary Programs (SSP) grant from more than a dozen California schools. The California Department of Education has funded 200 programs since 1985.

California high schools can use the grant funds for programs which provide students with new, innovative learning opportunities in a specialized content area. The state legislature intends for programs to benefit the state economy by having SSP schools located in close proximity to related industries.

POLAHS will receive $35,000 for curriculum planning, and $100,000 for implementation of a new Career Technical Education Video Production pathway over the next fiscal year.The state is expected to release an additional $110,000 in the years following, which will bring the grant total to $245,000.

Introductory and advanced Video Production and Production Management courses will be offered to a group of 10th and 11th graders at POLAHS.Three key elements of innovation include virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 360-degree filmmaking. These elements will separate POLAHS’ courses from offerings available to students throughout the state.

POLAHS’ original curriculum, multimedia laboratory, and work-based learning partners aims to inspire students to pursue postsecondary education and career pathways within the field.

Grant applicants must demonstrate that programs will be high-quality, and executed with innovative approaches to curriculum and instruction, assessment, staffing, and scheduling. The SSP approach often leads to recognizable benefits for the entire school and local community.