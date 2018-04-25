May Day Coalition in L.A.: Together We Fight Back

The May 1st march and rally demands protection for all workers, calls on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop family separations and raids, and urges all Angelenos to get involved.

Together We Fight Back is an invitation for all Angelenos to take to the streets at noon May 1 on the corner of 6th Street and Olive Street.

The May Day Coalition of Los Angeles will promote three main issues throughout the one mile route:

1) Defend, protect, and respect worker rights.

2) Fight against the anti-immigrant agenda and stop the cruel separation of families by ICE.

3) Underline the importance of civic engagement in this year’s midterm elections.