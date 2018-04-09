Mapping Free Tax Prep Services In L.A.

Los Angeles — L.A. Controller Ron Galperin recently released a map detailing local resources to help Angelenos prepare for the April 17, 2018, filing deadline.

The map is online at www.lacontroller.org/freetaxprep in English and Spanish and displays 116 locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area at public libraries, IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance centers and Free Tax Prep L.A. sites at which anyone who needs help can locally find resources.

The map is available for all Angelenos, but specifically aimed at those who may qualify for the State and Federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Households with annual incomes of $54,000 or less may qualify for $9,000 in cash back through the EITC. According to the most recent data, California taxpayers are leaving more than $2 billion EITC dollars unclaimed annually.

Details: www.lacontroller.org/freetaxprep