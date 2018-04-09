Long Beach Traffic Fatality

Long Beach ― On the evening of March 26, Long Beach police officers responded to a call to the Outer Traffic Circle and Los Coyotes Diagonal on an injury traffic collision resulting in the death of a male adult.

Upon the officers arrival Long Beach fire Department was on the scene giving aid to the driver of a Honda Accord. The preliminary investigation found that a 63-year-old male Signal Hill resident drove the Honda eastbound on the Outer Traffic Circle.

It’s unknown why he failed to stop, before colliding into the rear of a 2009 Nissan Altima that was stopped in the eastbound left turn lane of the Outer Traffic Circle at Los Coyotes Diagonal. The nissan was driven by a 32-year-old female resident of Long Beach. The honda continued through the intersection stopping at the back of 1851 Ximeno Ave.

The male driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation remains ongoing.The female drive was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact L.B.P.D Collision Investigation Detective David Lauro at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 TIPS” app to your smart phone or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.